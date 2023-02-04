France Obit Paco Rabanne

Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne poses with a model, in 1991, in Paris, France.

 AP Photo/Pierre Gleizes

PARIS — Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer known for perfumes sold worldwide but who made his name with metallic space-age fashions that put a bold, new edge on catwalks, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced, Friday.

“The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain,” the statement from beauty and fashion company Puig said.

