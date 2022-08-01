LOS ANGELES — The popular Hollywood Farmers Market was closed, Sunday, after a man fired a gun inside his apartment and threw objects out of his window into the street before barricading himself inside, police said.
No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody, shortly before 11 a.m., following an hours-long standoff with police, said Officer Annie Hernandez.
Officers responded, around 7:30 a.m., to reports of gunfire on a residential block near the farmers market where vendors set up stalls, every Sunday morning.
Police closed several surrounding streets and shut down the market out of abundance of caution, Hernandez said.
Investigators were awaiting a search warrant for the man’s apartment, she said. His motives were unclear, she added.
The Hollywood Farmers Market said its vendors and staff were safe.
