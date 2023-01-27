SAN FRANCISCO — The California mushroom farm where four people were killed, Monday, had another shooting, last July, where one manager attempted to kill another.
Court documents and a case summary from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office show California Terra Garden manager Martin Medina was charged with attempted murder after he threatened to kill the other manager and then fired a gun into the man’s trailer. The bullet went through the trailer and into a neighboring one. No one was injured.
Charging documents obtained by The Associated Press say that neighboring trailer was occupied by Yetao Bing and Ping Yang. Bing is the name of one of the four people killed at the farm, on Monday.
Chunli Zhao has been charged with seven murders in Monday’s shootings at California Terra Garden and another farm nearby where three people were killed.
California Terra Garden spokesman David Oates said Zhao was not involved in last summer’s shooting.
Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV in a courthouse interview, Thursday, that he committed the fatal shootings. He said he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.
