LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on leash in the Hollywood Hills, earlier this month, is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed, Monday.
P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service study and is known by Southern Californians for traveling across two freeways and making a huge Los Angeles park its home. The big cat is regularly recorded on security cameras strolling through residential neighborhoods near Griffith Park.
