SANTA ANA — The mother of an autistic teenager who died in a golf cart crash at a Southern California high school will receive $7.5 million in a lawsuit settlement.
The agreement with the Orange Unified School District was announced Friday by attorneys for the mother of 15-year-old Emmanuel Perez.
The lawsuit contended that Perez, who had behavioral issues, was left unsupervised when he jumped into the electric cart on Sept. 9, 2019 at El Modena High School in Orange.
The cart sped forward and hit a metal railing. Perez suffered chest and abdominal injuries and died at a hospital.
