Children’s Bureau Family Resource Center

Local officials and others gather to celebrate the groundbreaking for the new Children’s Bureau Family Resource Center, at the former Mulligans Family Fun Center, in Palmdale.

 Photo courtesy of the Children’s Bureau

PALMDALE — The Children’s Bureau of Southern California celebrated the groundbreaking for its new Family Resource Center, on Oct. 8, at the former Mulligans Family Fun Center.

It’s expected to open, in 2023, and will offer behavioral counseling and mental health services, foster care, adoptions, home visitation, community voice workshops/trainings and more. Additional resources and services will be offered by other organizations co-located at the site.

