PALMDALE — The Children’s Bureau of Southern California celebrated the groundbreaking for its new Family Resource Center, on Oct. 8, at the former Mulligans Family Fun Center.
It’s expected to open, in 2023, and will offer behavioral counseling and mental health services, foster care, adoptions, home visitation, community voice workshops/trainings and more. Additional resources and services will be offered by other organizations co-located at the site.
“This family resource center and what it will bring to the community is significant and aligns with Children’s Bureau’s organizational vision of children having an opportunity to thrive in strong families and communities,” Children’s Bureau President and CEO Ronald E. Brown said. “We can’t do this alone. We want to do it with other organizations and particularly we want to do this with community.”
The nonprofit Children’s Bureau has provided programs and services to residents in the Antelope Valley for 30 years and for the past several years, even throughout the pandemic, the agency has been working with numerous community partners and activists to create a shared vision and structure whereby organizations communicate, connect and support the community as a whole.
The organization provides a wide array of programs, resources and skills to support the physical, financial and emotional well-being of approximately 10,000 children and families annually in the Antelope Valley.
Joining the Children’s Bureau in the groundbreaking, last month, were Assemblyman Tom Lackey and representatives of Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, First 5 LA and local officials, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Congressman Mike Garcia.
Funding for the Family Resource Center is being provided by private philanthropy and the Children’s Bureau.
