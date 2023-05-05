Anthony Avalos

LANCASTER — Anthony Avalos was born on May 4, 2008. He died, aged 10, on June 21, 2018, after he was tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta, who found the couple guilty of first-degree murder and torture in a non-jury trial on March 7, sentenced them to life in prison without the possibility of parole on April 25.

