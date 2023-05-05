LANCASTER — Anthony Avalos was born on May 4, 2008. He died, aged 10, on June 21, 2018, after he was tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta, who found the couple guilty of first-degree murder and torture in a non-jury trial on March 7, sentenced them to life in prison without the possibility of parole on April 25.
Anthony’s aunt, Maricruz Avalos, and other family members will hold a birthday and justice celebration for him at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Anthony Avalos Memorial Tree, 43748 Challenger Way. The memorial tree is near the apartment complex where Anthony lived for the last seven years of life. Mourners left flowers and other mementos at the tree after his death. The public is invited to join in the celebration of life.
“We’re just going to talk about him, how he was with us in life,” Maricruz Avalos said.
Although Anthony is no longer with them, they will celebrate justice for the youngster, who would have been a high school student now.
“Hispanics, we normally throw big parties for 15th,” she said. “I just wish we could have done that for him.”
The event will include a Spider-Man at about 11 a.m. and a mariachi band at 1 p.m. There will also be lowrider cars.
“We do have a picture of Anthony inside a lowrider; I’m pretty sure he would have loved that,” she said.
