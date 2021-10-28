SAN FRANCISCO — The family of a mentally ill man who was shot nine times by a police officer in a wealthy San Francisco Bay area suburb has received a $4.9 million settlement from the town and county where the officer worked, nearly three years after the 2018 fatal shooting, the family’s lawyer said Wednesday.
The announcement of the settlement in the lawsuit brought by the family of 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda came a day after a jury convicted Officer Andrew Hall in the related criminal case.
The jury on Tuesday convicted Hall of felony assault with a firearm in Arboleda’s death but deadlocked on the more serious charge of voluntary manslaughter.
The guilty verdict marked the first felony conviction of a law enforcement officer in Contra Costa County, which is east of San Francisco, over an on-duty police shooting.
The lawyer for Arboleda’s family, John Burris, said the county’s Board of Supervisors agreed to settle the family’s wrongful death lawsuit earlier this month while Hall’s trial was underway but did not discuss that decision publicly during the trial.
The lawsuit named as defendants the town of Danville, the County of Contra Costa and Hall, who shot Arboleda nine times while he was slowly driving away from police.
