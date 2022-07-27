Los Angeles Store Shooting Lawsuit

Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, father of Valentina Orellana Peralta, speaks during a news conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in Los Angeles.

 Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES — The parents of a 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles police in a clothing store, last year, have filed a lawsuit against the department and the officer whose rifle round pierced a dressing room wall.

Valentina Orellana Peralta and her mother were shopping for Christmas clothes, on Dec. 23, at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighborhood. They were inside a dressing room when they heard screams and Orellana Peralta locked the door.

