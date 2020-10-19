LANCASTER — More than 1,000 families received free groceries and Halloween candy-treat bags during a Grab n’ Go Grocery Giveaway earlier this month at the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.
Members of the Antelope Valley Community were invited to dress their children in Halloween costumes, drive up to the Oct. 10 event, and enjoy live musical performances while collecting their free groceries. This was all made possible thanks to a partnership between the City of Lancaster, Project Hope CA, AVTA, and AV Chevrolet, alongside the involvement of community volunteers.
The boxes of food provided were filled with enough groceries to feed an entire family for a few days. The boxes contained items such as a dozen eggs, milk, fruits and vegetables.
“We have enough food at this event to feed about 1,500 to 2,000 people,” Vice Mayor and AVTA Chairman Marvin Crist said. “The City of Lancaster is all about providing for the community.”
Crist was instrumental in coordinating the event and volunteered alongside Councilman Ken Mann and Darrel Dorris.
“The entire community got together to give back to the community,” Crist said.
The event called for sponsors and volunteers to donate time and resources weeks before the event took place and the community generously facilitated. Waste Management provided Dumpsters; Tacos Way and Choncy Chorizo provided breakfast and lunch for the volunteers; radio personality Angel Baby provided live entertainment; and several others, including Dr. Zodiac, provided major sponsorships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.