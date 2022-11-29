Obit Irene Cara

Conductor Mitch Miller performs for photographers with singers Rosemary Clooney (left) and Irene Cara (center) during a rehearsal, on Jan. 6, 1981, in New York for his NBC-TV special called “The Mitch Miller Show: A Sing Along Sampler.” Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983’s “Flashdance,” has died at age 63.

 Richard Drew/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance … What a Feeling” from 1983’s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63.

Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death was “currently unknown.” Moose also confirmed the death to an Associated Press reporter, on Saturday. Cara died at her home in Florida. The exact day of her death was not disclosed.

