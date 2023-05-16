LANCASTER — This week is National Police Week, which coincides with National Police Officers Memorial Day, May 15, which President John F. Kennedy signed into law in 1962.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station held a memorial service Monday to honor the eight deputies who have lost their lives in service to the community over the past 103 years.
The ceremony was held in the station’s memorial patio near a water fountain with the words “we will never forget” in gold letters on the gray wall above the fountain. The fountain has large gray bricks on the back with the names of the eight fallen deputies — four on each side — on the sides. Water pours from a flat fountain about three or four feet long into a basin, which has a black marble area for sitting.
The memorial patio, which includes a wood shade structure, was paid for by the employees of the Lancaster station and dedicated to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Deputy Nicholas Zimmer served as master of ceremonies for the inaugural memorial service, which was attended by Lancaster station deputies and employees and other dignitaries, including Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist; Councilman Darrell Dorris; Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger; and Anna Zarley, field deputy for Assemblyman Tom Lackey.
“We solemnly gather today to remember our fallen brothers and sister who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service and protection of the city of Lancaster,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer gave a short history of the city’s law enforcement. The first sheriff’s station opened in 1937 at the southwest corner of Avenue J and 10th Street West. In 1961, the station’s name was changed to the Antelope Valley Station and remained so until 1996, when the Lancaster station moved to its current location at the northwest corner of Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway.
“Since the beginning of law enforcement in Lancaster there have been eight deaths in the line of duty,” Zimmer said.
Their names are Constable Herbert E. Glidden, Nov. 9, 1920; Deputy Gregory L. Low, Feb. 26, 1978; Reserve Charles C. Plumleigh, March 1, 1978; Deputy Rosemary I. May, Sept. 26, 1989; Deputy Richard B. Hammack, May 11, 1992; Deputy Stephen D. Sorensen, Aug. 2, 2003; Deputy Pierre W. Bain, March 23, 2006; and Sgt. Steve C. Owen, Oct. 5, 2016.
Deputy Anthony Parisi gave a brief explanation for each end of watch.
Glidden was suspicious when he saw a fresh yellow paint job on an automobile parked in front of the post office. As he examined the car, two men returned to it after eating at a restaurant across the street. They jumped into the car and sped off. Glidden jumped on the running board as the car drove away. The suspects ignored Glidden’s calls to stop and fatally shot him.
Low and Plumleigh were killed in an automobile crash. The two deputies were responding to a burglary in progress call when their patrol car collided with a second patrol car at the intersection of 30th Street West and Avenue K. Low died in the collision; Plumleigh died three days later from his injuries. The three deputies in the second patrol car suffered minor injuries.
May was killed in a traffic collision as she was responding to a call in the Lancaster area. Hammack was shot and killed in the process of serving a narcotics search warrant at a mobile home park in Palmdale. Sorensen was shot and killed when he conducted a follow-up investigation on a trespassing call in Lake Los Angeles. Bain was killed in a motorcycle crash when he was attempting to pull over a speeding motorist and an inattentive motorist turned his vehicle into Bain’s path. Owen was shot and killed after he responded to a burglary in process call at an apartment complex at Avenue J-8 at 32nd Street West in Lancaster.
“I had the honor of working with Steve Sorensen, Pierre Bain and Steve Owen,” Sheriff’s Department Chief Dennis Kneer said. “And Steve Owen was the best tactician in the field.”
Kneer thanked the public officials for their continued support.
“But most of all, the deputies that put the uniform on each and every day and go in service and serve their community, sometimes at the greatest odds,” he said.
Lancaster commander Capt. John Lecrivain also thanked the city officials and others who attended the ceremony.
“No other single station has paid as heavily to protect their community as Lancaster station has,” he said.
He added the memorial was put together by the deputies of the station with support from the community.
“I hope this place continues to help the deputies that are here, those that come after us and all of you are welcome to come and join it whenever you have the time to do so,” he said.
