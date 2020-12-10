LANCASTER — California Highway Patrol Officer Andy Ornelas was remembered for his dedication to service of others at a funeral service held Wednesday morning at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.
Ornelas was assigned to the Antelope Valley area office. He was on patrol Nov. 23 en route to a vehicle collision in Palmdale when his CHP motorcycle collided with a pickup truck that attempted a U-turn directly in front of him. He died of his injuries on Dec. 2.
Ornelas, 27, was a three-and-a-half-year veteran of the CHP and came from a law enforcement family. His father, Art Ornelas, is a Los Angeles Police Department officer, and his mother, Kellie, is a retired CHP officer. His brother, Cody, is also a CHP officer. He is additionally survived by his wife, Taylor, and sister, Nikki Ornelas.
The services were held outside at Lancaster Municipal Stadium due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. Ornelas’ flag-draped casket rested on the infield of the baseball stadium with socially-distanced mourners seated in front and in the stands. The services were streamed live online.
Sister Nikki Ornelas was one of several speakers to address those gathered.
“Andy spoke out when it really counted,” sister Nikki Ornelas said. “His strong principles did not allow him to let something wrong stand unchallenged. And he cared enough to act, to follow through. He never let anyone or anything stand in the way of making things right.”
Brother CHP Officer Cody Ornelas also addressed the mourners.
“You were Superman to me,” Cody Ornelas said. “You could do anything and make it look easy. You’re not only my brother, my blood, but also a brother in arms, my inspiration, my friend.
“When it comes to Andy, there’s no amount of words that can properly describe who he was; only those that truly knew him understood his magic; his ability to lighten any mood; his constant curiosity and drive to try new things; and his insane work ethic; and ability to outwork anybody. Andy always said, ‘Nothing was a competition, then looked at you and said everything was a competition.
“Andy, I will miss our conversations about life and family. You always seemed to have all the answers. I love you with all my heart. Rest easy, brother, I’ve got it from here.”
Taylor Ornelas said she and Andy had a fairytale love story.
“It began when we were just kids,” Taylor Ornelas said. “I was 14; he was 16. And we spent the next 11 years growing up together and devoting our lives to each other.
“Andy was not only the light of my life but he lit up every room that he walked in. He was smart and funny. He was the type of person that made you want to be a better person because he could see the light in any dark situation. He was absolutely the life of the party and I’m going to miss him every day.”
CHP Capt. Eric Broneer described Ornelas as a man of character and integrity.
“He left a legacy of risking his life, helping complete strangers,” Broneer said. “In fact, he was on his way to help someone he had never met when this happened to him. He was doing his job just like he always did.”
Broneer added Ornelas was a paramedic for several years before he joined the CHP.
“And of course he was, right? Broneer said. “It makes perfect sense. He was the type of person that had a built-in desire to serve his community and help people in need.”
CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray also spoke.
“Andy’s dream was to continue in his family’s love for public service and to become a CHP officer,” Ray said. “On June 16, 2017, Andy accomplished his dream and graduated from the CHP academy. But unfortunately, that dream was taken away from him far too soon.”
Ray quoted writer Leo Rosten, who wrote that the purpose of life is to be useful, responsible and compassionate.
“It is, above all, to matter, to count, to stand for something, to have made some difference that you lived at all,” Ray read. “Andy personified all of these things. He definitely made a difference, and he accomplished all of these purposes at the young age of 27.”
Mother Kellie Ornelas said Andy was an amazing officer who always gave 110%.
“Becoming a motorcycle officer after only nine months on the job was an incredible accomplishment, one done by only a few, “ Kellie Ornelas said.
She added when Andy told her he wanted to be a motorcycle officer, she asked him if the joy and pride of being a motorcycle officer would be worth his life.
“He said, ‘Yes, mom. As you and Dad taught me, we have to live every day like it’s your last,’ ” she said. “That is exactly what Andy did, he lived fully each and every day. I thank God for the amazing 27 years he let me have my son. … I know Andy is among the angels; God probably gave him a motor instead of wings. Rest in peace, my son. I will see you again.”
Andy’s father, Art Ornelas, said one of the proudest moments in his life was putting Andy’s badge on his son’s chest.
“We had a running joke,” Art Ornelas said, recalling the time Andy graduated from motor school. “I said I am so proud you’re highway patrol officer, a motor officer at that. I said but please, don’t ever forget an LAPD officer taught you how to ride.’ He would look at me and chuckle and say ‘You got it dad; not a problem.’ Son, Godspeed. I will see you again.”
A memorial fund has been set up through the CAHP Credit Union. Donations may be made on the credit union’s website at https://cahpcu.org/OfficerAndyOrnelasMemorialFund; or by mailing a check to:
Officer Andy Ornelas Memorial Fund, PO Box 276507 Sacramento, CA 95827.
