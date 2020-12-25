FALLBROOK, Calif. — A wildfire on the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base in northern San Diego County triggered evacuation orders early Thursday as Santa Ana winds brought gusty and dry conditions to Southern California, forcing utilities to cut power to thousands.
Evacuation orders were issued for about 7,000 residents on the west side of the community of Fallbrook and for some Camp Pendleton locations, the base and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
The fire grew to nearly five square miles by dawn but was held at that size into the afternoon.
The National Weather Service said the Santa Anas, which began blowing Wednesday, were somewhat unusual, peaking shortly after midnight rather than after dawn Thursday.
As the winds weakened and relative humidity levels began recovering, scattered light rain fell around Southern California.
Red flag warnings for critical fire weather were canceled in most of the region except the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
As weather conditions improved, utilities began restoring power to thousands of customers that were proactively blacked out to prevent fires from being started by wind damage to electrical lines.
The process requires inspection of the lines to make sure there’s no damage before they are re-energized.
Forecasts called for storms in Northern California today and Sunday and some chance of precipitation in Southern California during the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.