ROSAMOND — The Palmdale High School Solar Falcon Race Team’s first track day at Willow Springs International Raceway, on Saturday morning, was cut short after the shock support on the Helios Falcon solar car gave out during a test run at Walt James Stadium track.
Team members Lauryn Kell, Beatriz Patino, Abigael Lindsay, Martin Garcia and Victorhugo Amaral were at the track with adviser Ruben Rodriguez and teacher Scott Schiff, who assists with the team’s community relations.
Kell, a senior, drove the car around the 3/8-mile high-banked dirt oval track. The break occurred when the car went through a dip in the track. The students added a fifth panel to the solar array used for the 2019 version of the car. That increased the vehicle’s solar power by 25%. The fifth panel added more weight for a total of about 175 pounds, which proved to be too much for the support. The support for the array that is attached to the shock absorber bent and cracked, dislodging the drive chain.
The vehicle also has a new rear panel rebuilt from the 2019 Helios Falcon. The students could not continue testing the vehicle; the good news is that the Helios Falcon can be repaired.
“It’s better for it to happen here in testing than over there in Texas,” Amaral, who is part of the Automotive team, said.
“We’re going to wait till Monday to fix it,” Kell said.
Part of the reason to test the car at Willow Springs is to find potential problems like the shock support before the team is in Texas.
“At least with this it’s a simple break where it’s not hard,” Kell said. “It’s going to be a pain for fabrication but it won’t be as much of a pain as here than in Texas.”
Patino, a senior, one of the Solar Falcon Team’s CEO, said the break is disappointing but part of the engineering process.
“It’s going to be kind of a pain since we’re so close to the end of the year already, and we have so few meetings left,” she said. “But that just means we’re going to have to work harder.”
Senior Garcia, a member of the Fabrication Team, said there are many ways to repair the car.
“I think, most likely, we’re just going to replace the pipe that is broken off,” he said.
The team will take two student-built cars to Fort Worth, Texas, in July for the 2022 Solar Car Challenge. The race is scheduled from July 13 to 20. This year’s competition is a closed-track race.
The Solar Falcon Race team will compete in two divisions: the Advanced Classic Division with the program’s solar car, named the Helios Falcon, and the Electric-Solar Powered Division with the two-seat electric car called the Electric Falcon.
The team’s travel to Texas was potentially in jeopardy, due to California’s ban on state-sponsored travel to states with discriminatory laws. As of Saturday, the team is still headed to Texas.
“I think we’re good,” Rodriguez said, adding they have a possible workaround.
The total cost of the trip is about $35,000. The students’ airline tickets had already been purchased. The team could accept donations that could cover travel costs as well as to support the cars.
