Migrant Ministry-Asylum Ban

The Rev. Brian Strassburger (left) and the Rev. Flavio Bravo bless migrants during Mass at the Casa del Migrant shelter in Reynosa, Mexico. Hope and tension have been rising at the shelter and the few other shelters in the border city where thousands of migrants await news of US border policy changes.

 Associated Press

REYNOSA, Mexico — Two long lines of migrants waited for blessings from visiting Catholic priests celebrating Mass at the Casa del Migrante shelter in this border city, just across the bank of the Rio Grande River from Texas.

After services ended, last week, several crammed around the three Jesuits again, asking about upcoming US policy changes that would end pandemic-era asylum restrictions. That’s expected to result in even more people trying to cross the US-Mexico border, adding to the already unusually high apprehension numbers.

