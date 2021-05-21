FAIRMONT — Los Angeles County firefighters stopped a brushfire in the Fairmont area from spreading beyond 297 acres as of 4:42 p.m., despite strong winds with speeds up to 50 mph.
The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. near 210th Street West and State Route 138, and quickly grew to 50 acres and then to 300 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters dubbed the fire the Wee Vill Fire, after the Wee Vill Market at 18348 West Ave. D, when structure-protection crews staged in the area as the flames advanced on market.
By noon, the fire department announced via its Twitter account that the blaze was holding at approximately 300 acres. More than 250 firefighters, three fixed-wing aircrafts, and multiple water-dropping helicopters were assigned to the firefighting effort.
“Good progress is being made and there are no injuries,” the department tweeted.
An update posted at 3:44 pm put the final acreage at 262 acres with forward progress stopped.
State Route 138 was closed to through traffic at Gorman Post Road as a precaution, the California Highway Patrol reported.
By 3:44 p.m. the fire department tweeted that Highway 138 was open in both directions. It urged motorists to use caution as fire personnel were still working in the area.
Meanwhile, another brush fire, dubbed the Fox Fire, broke out about 1 p.m. near the Antelope Valley Freeway and West Avenue E. Some firefighters from the Wee Vill Fire were sent to the Fox Fire, which burned about two acres.
