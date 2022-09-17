Christian College-LGBTQ Lawsuit

A group of students, faculty and staff at Seattle Pacific University in Seattle has sued leaders of the Board of trustees for refusing to scrap an employment policy barring people in same-sex relationships from full-time jobs at SPU.

 Associated Press

Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious colleges in the United States. On Monday, there was a dramatic new turn at one of the most rancorous battlegrounds — Seattle Pacific University.

A group of students, faculty and staff at the Christian university sued leaders of the Board of trustees for refusing to scrap an employment policy barring people in same-sex relationships from full-time jobs at SPU. The 16 plaintiffs say the trustees’ stance – widely opposed on campus – is a breach of their fiduciary duties that threatens to harm SPU’s reputation, worsen enrollment difficulties and possibly jeopardize its future.

