PALMDALE — Fourth-grade students at Tumbleweed Elementary School in Palmdale returned from winter break waiting to discover what Teacher Maurine Turner and the team will do next.
Turner has transformed a classroom into an elegant tea room, a surgery center, a construction zone and most recently to the Monster’s Inc. scare factory.
Each transformation room offers students an experience to teach grade-level material. The Monster’s Inc. scare factory taught multiplication. Students entered the scare factory and, under the watchful eye of Roz, they scanned their scare factory identification badges, donned hard hats with the company logo and walked under the bedroom doors hanging from the ceiling. Then they joined their work partners at a work station. Each work station had a game for the students to play. Students had to solve multiplication problems before their turn at the game.
“Students come in and they see the transformation of the room into something else and they do not see the multiplication problems as work,” Turner said. “They see it as part of a fun game day. They never miss a transformation day. They don’t know what is going to happen, what they are going to be asked to do — they come in excited and are up for anything.”
Turner and her team have taught cafeteria behavior with a tea room transformation. Student dressed up in their very best and wore gloves and hats to eat. The construction zone taught perimeter and area with students in yellow hard hats and bright safety vests.
“I want them to be excited about learning. This is not a free day of just fun; this is a frame of reference for them. Construction Zone shows how the math we are teaching is necessary, important and is relevant to them,” Turner said.
Camp-Read-A-Lot saw the room draped with tablecloth tents. Students with flashlights read books in the tents. Glow Day was a review of English Language Arts and math concepts prior to state testing.
When asked if she thinks this helps students learn and retain what they learned, Turner said: “Absolutely. We teach them songs to remember facts, they are looking at a question on the test and can remember measuring on Construction Zone Day. The difference between area and perimeter and how to find it is easy to remember. Because they did it, not just on paper but with a measuring tape.”
Each classroom spends a class period in the room then resets for the next class to come in. Both Kelsey Young and Josh Chocooj, the rest of the fourth-grade team finds room transformation a dynamic and innovative way to reinforce concepts.
This time when students return, they will have a football transformation room waiting just in time for the big bowl game. “Really, they will be learning measurement,” Turner said with a laugh. “But don’t tell them they are working; they will tell you they are learning. And learning is fun.”
