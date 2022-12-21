PALMDALE — The South Antelope Valley Emergency Services will be closed for its regular food distribution until Jan. 9, when it will return to its pre-pandemic practices.
Since March 2020, the organization has offered its food distribution to those in need through a drive-thru service. For several years prior to that, SAVES clients would receive food and other assistance by “shopping” the shelves and choosing what they want.
This Client’s Choice model will return, Jan. 9, and staff is working to return the SAVES facility back to that model.
“We’re revamping the inside of the building,” Palmdale Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales said.
The transition back to SAVES’ former model was coming soon, as the federal funding sources are asking for such a return, Morales said. The upcoming street work on 10th Street East will impact the drive-thru method they have been using and prompted the organization to make the switch now.
“We didn’t have much of an option,” she said.
SAVES is typically closed this week, before Christmas, to prepare for its holiday distribution. Additionally, the City of Palmdale’s annual furlough takes place the week between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, although for the past two years, SAVES staff has provided drive-thru food distribution.
This year, the additional week-long closure, the week of Jan. 2, is necessary for training staff in the Client’s Choice model, Morales said.
None of the agency’s staff, with the exception of Morales, were there before the pandemic and they must learn about the associated paperwork and other processes, she said.
As a condition of the federal funding, clients must register for the regular food distribution program and show identification for each member of the household, proof of income and proof of residence. SAVES serves residents in nearly every Antelope Valley community, except Lancaster, which receives its own federal funding that may be used for such programs, Morales said.
The agency will work with clients on obtaining the necessary paperwork, something many are not accustomed to, as the pandemic-era drive-through service required only an ID, she said.
SAVES has worked with partner organizations to provide food distribution during the hiatus. The agency is sharing the food it receives through various donors and programs with these partners, not only ensuring no food goes to waste, but also maintaining SAVES’ relationships, Morales said.
“We have some really great community partners,” she said.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1600 East Ave. R-4, will offer food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., today, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. ID is required.
Salva, 1012 East Ave. Q-12, has added mid-week distribution times to help accommodate SAVES clients. They will offer food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon, today, Friday, Dec. 28, Dec. 31, Jan. 3 and Jan. 7.
“I just felt so grateful that SALVA was willing to do a Friday distribution” before Christmas, Morales said.
