SAVES hiatus

South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, or SAVES, will be closed for three weeks over the holiday period. It will  reopen on Jan. 9 with a return to its pre-pandemic model of service, Client’s Choice. The hiatus will allow for staff training and to revamp the facility.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The South Antelope Valley Emergency Services will be closed for its regular food distribution until Jan. 9, when it will return to its pre-pandemic practices.

Since March 2020, the organization has offered its food distribution to those in need through a drive-thru service. For several years prior to that, SAVES clients would receive food and other assistance by “shopping” the shelves and choosing what they want.

