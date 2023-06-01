Summer Power

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks with union electricians last month at Proxima Solar Farm outside Patterson, Calif. Newsom has proposed the purchasing power of the state to purchase large amounts of new renewable energy.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — For most of the year, California’s quest to rid itself of fossil fuels seems on track: Electric cars populate highways while energy from wind, solar and water provides much of the power for homes and businesses.

Then it gets hot, and everyone in the nation’s most populous state turns on their air conditioners at the same time. That’s when California has come close to running out of power in recent years, especially in the early evenings when electricity from solar is not as abundant.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Newsom...Ban this Ban that...Seems he still wants to be a dictator. Never forget what the Idiot (IMHO) did during the pandemic...he ran businesses into the ground for not complying with his B.S. rules, forced people to take an experimental vaccine so Big Pharma profits would soar (here comes the Vax issues just watch). Newsom wants Cali to give money for reparations yet California never had any slaves...that called buying votes. Newsom is a POS and only the Freeloaders, Junkies, and Weasels still support him.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.