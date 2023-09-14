California State Schools Tuition Hike

California State University interim Chancellor Jolene Koester (right) addresses the CSU Board of Trustees, students and union members attending a meeting Wednesday at the California State University chancellor’s office in Long Beach.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Trustees at California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, voted Wednesday to raise student tuition by 6% each year for five consecutive years to try to narrow a $1.5 billion deficit, a decision that some students called disheartening.

The university’s governing board voted 9-0 to approve the increases that will start across the 23-campus system in the fall of 2024. Annual tuition for full-time California undergraduate students will increase by $342 next year to $6,084. By the 2028-2029 school year, those students will be paying $7,682.

