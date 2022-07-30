Sewer line

The site of an 80-acre vehicle storage facility will receive sewer services from Lancaster even though the site is within Palmdale jurisdiction.

 Map courtesy of Los Angeles County

LANCASTER — Due to the proposed construction of an 80-acre vehicle storage facility by a private developer at the southeast corner of 35th Street East and Avenue L-4, which falls within the City of Palmdale’s jurisdictional limits, the City of Lancaster will enter into a sewer acceptance agreement with Palmdale for the acceptance and conveyance of sewage from developments within Palmdale’s jurisdictional boundaries.

The jurisdictional boundary line between the two cities at that point is at the centerline of Avenue L.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.