LANCASTER — Due to the proposed construction of an 80-acre vehicle storage facility by a private developer at the southeast corner of 35th Street East and Avenue L-4, which falls within the City of Palmdale’s jurisdictional limits, the City of Lancaster will enter into a sewer acceptance agreement with Palmdale for the acceptance and conveyance of sewage from developments within Palmdale’s jurisdictional boundaries.
The jurisdictional boundary line between the two cities at that point is at the centerline of Avenue L.
The development by private developer Copart Inc. will include construction of a proposed sanitary sewer from the project site to connect to an existing City of Lancaster maintained 15-inch sewer main in Avenue L, east of 30th Street East, according to a staff report.
The existing sewer improvements are within the Los Angeles County Sanitation District No. 14 service area.
“With this agreement, the City of Lancaster agrees to accept and convey discharge sewage from developments located within Palmdale jurisdictional boundaries, and connected to the proposed sewer extension in Avenue L,” the report said.
Palmdale will maintain the proposed sewer main extension in Avenue L. In addition, a sewer area study showing the tributary areas will be reviewed and approved by Lancaster, the report said. Any future developments connecting to the proposed sewer extension shall be subject to Lancaster review and approval, including any change in use of the Copart development.
Furthermore, any future developments will also be required to upgrade any downstream sewer capacity issues that are identified during the review and approval of the future developments’ plans and reports.
The City Council approved the agreement on a 3-0 vote, with Mayor R. Rex Parris and Councilman Darrell Dorris absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.