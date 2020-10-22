CHINA LAKE — The pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore that crashed during a routine training flight Tuesday ejected safely and was released from a local medical facility following a thorough examination, according to a Facebook post by the station.
The post said the pilot experienced a mishap during a routine training flight in the Superior Valley, just south of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.
The Bakersfield Californian, quoting Kern County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Joel Swanson, reported the crash occurred around 10 a.m. near Highway 14 and Highway 178.
The Bureau of Land Management issued an emergency closure order surrounding the crash site for the safety of the public and to allow for a complete investigation
“The US Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities. More information will be released as it becomes available,” the station said.
