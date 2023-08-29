LOS ANGELES — Summer may be winding down, but Mother Nature is turning up the heat across the region Monday and today, with record-breaking temperatures possible in some areas.

“High pressure building over the region will bring hot weather to areas away from the coast through Wednesday,” according to the National Weather Service. “The hottest temperatures will occur today (Monday) and Tuesday, when near record heat will develop.”

