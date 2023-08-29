LOS ANGELES — Summer may be winding down, but Mother Nature is turning up the heat across the region Monday and today, with record-breaking temperatures possible in some areas.
“High pressure building over the region will bring hot weather to areas away from the coast through Wednesday,” according to the National Weather Service. “The hottest temperatures will occur today (Monday) and Tuesday, when near record heat will develop.”
Forecasters said valley areas and lower mountain elevations will see triple-digit heat, with highs reaching about 10 degrees above normal.
An excessive heat warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. today in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, where temperatures could reach as high as 109 degrees, with overnight lows falling only into the 70s or 80s.
A less severe heat advisory will be in place until 8 p.m. today in the Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, Santa Clarita Valley, Palos Verdes Hills, coastal areas reaching into downtown Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and San Gabriel Mountains.
Temperatures in those areas could reach 105 degrees, with overnight cooling into the 60s and 70s.
Forecasters noted that far-inland areas of Los Angeles County were not expected to be quite as warm, because they will not have the heating effect of the offshore flow driving up temperatures in other areas.
