LOS ANGELES — Triple-digit weather baked parts of the Southland again Sunday, with the Antelope Valley bearing the brunt of the high-pressure system one day after a few heat records were broken in the area.
Lancaster recorded a high of 113 degrees on Sunday, and it reached 111 in Palmdale. Both were records for the date, according to the National Weather Service; Lancaster’s previous mark was 111 set in 2012, and Palmdale’s was 110 in 1961.
Saturday’s high of 112 in Palmdale broke the old record for that date of 109 set in 2003, while the 113 in Lancaster broke 1961’s record of 112, according to the weather service.
An excessive heat warning was in effect in the Antelope Valley through 9 p.m. today, with the weather service predicting “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 expected.”
Forecasters said temperatures won’t drop dramatically overnight in the area either, with lows expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s.
“Strong upper level high pressure will bring excessively hot temperatures to the interior valleys, mountains and deserts through early next week, with above normal temperatures most everywhere away from the coast,” according to the weather service.
A heat advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. today for Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. Forecasters said lower elevations could see temperatures of up to 106 degrees.
A continuing onshore flow will keep temperatures cooler along the coast.
Fear of wildfires always accompanies heat waves. Forecasters said humidity levels could drop into the teens in the mountains and interior areas. And gusting winds are likely in the afternoons, particularly in the Antelope Valley.
“As a result, there will continue to be elevated fire weather conditions in the afternoons across the drier and windier locations,” according to the weather service.
The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, declared a Flex Alert — a call for voluntary conservation in hopes of reducing strain on the system and preventing outages — from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The agency declined to extend the alert to Sunday, however.
“CA, you did it! Your efforts helped keep the grid stable,” the ISO tweeted Saturday night.
However, regulators said a Flex Alert could be called for today.
“Demand is expected to increase on Monday, July 12. The ISO has called for power plants to delay any planned maintenance and to be available. Californians are asked to remain vigilant in case we need conservation help tomorrow,” the ISO tweeted early Sunday afternoon.
A cooling trend is expected Tuesday that will bring temperatures down to near normal levels for the rest of the week, though triple-digit temperatures are still expected throughout the week in the Antelope Valley.
As with other heat events, the weather service advised residents in the Antelope Valley to stay hydrated, avoid the sun when possible and check up on relatives and neighbors who might be susceptible to heat illness.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” forecasters advised. “When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.”
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an extreme heat warning through Tuesday in the Antelope Valley, and through today in the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys.
A county heat alert will be in effect Sunday in the western San Gabriel Valley and eastern San Fernando Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.