Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will present a motion to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to consider a proposed five-year extension to lease agreements by the nonprofit organizations Children’s Law Center of California and the Los Angeles Dependency Lawyers for space at the county-owned Alfred J. McCourtney Juvenile Justice Center in Lancaster.
The county has leased vacant space at the center, at 1040 West Ave. J, on a gratis basis to the Children’s Law Center since November 2016 and to the LA Dependency Lawyers since June 2018. The organizations that represent children, parents and youth in LA County juvenile dependency proceedings.
“They are essential partners in dependency court operations,” the motion said.
The Children’s Law Center leases a free-standing building and the LA Dependency Lawyers leases another free-standing building plus a room in an existing building, according to the motion.
The Children’s Law Center lease is due to expire on July 9, 2024, while one of the LA Dependency Lawyers’ leases expired on March 14 and is on a month-to-month holdover. The second lease is due to expire on Aug. 31.
“The use of the Premises by CLC and LADL has served and would continue to serve a public purpose and provide vital services to foster youth,” the motion said. “To continue these much-needed services by CLC and LADL to support child welfare, the county should extend their respective gratis lease agreements for an additional five years with one option at CLC’s and LADL’s discretion respectively, to extend for another five years.”
