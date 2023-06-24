McCourtney Center

Space at the Los Angeles County-owned Alfred J. McCourtney Juvenile Justice Center in Lancaster is leased to a pair of nonprofit organizations. Supervisor Kathryn Barger is proposing an extension of the leases.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will present a motion to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to consider a proposed five-year extension to lease agreements by the nonprofit organizations Children’s Law Center of California and the Los Angeles Dependency Lawyers for space at the county-owned Alfred J. McCourtney Juvenile Justice Center in Lancaster.

The county has leased vacant space at the center, at 1040 West Ave. J, on a gratis basis to the Children’s Law Center since November 2016 and to the LA Dependency Lawyers since June 2018. The organizations that represent children, parents and youth in LA County juvenile dependency proceedings.  

