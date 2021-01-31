LANCASTER — Individuals who received one of Lancaster’s Takeout and Chill gift cards will have more time to redeem it if they have yet to use it.
The $20 gift cards were due to expire on Monday. The Lancaster City Council unanimously agreed at Tuesday’s meeting to extend the expiration date through Feb. 28.
The cards were part of the city’s Restaurant Rescue Package approved in December. The program was intended to aid local restaurants, wineries, and breweries forced to close for outdoor dining under public safety limitations implemented by the Los Angeles County and state public health departments due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases.
Outdoor dining for restaurants resumed on Friday after county and state health officials lifted restrictions.
“These people are going to need help starting back up,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “Just because they’re open doesn’t mean their problems are over, and I want to stay with them as long as we can in regards to getting them back online.”
Councilman Ken Mann agreed.
“Definitely we get people back to work as well, that’s a hard hit segment of employment, Rex,” Mann said.
Lancaster issued 27,500 gift cards to organizations throughout the community. Of those cards, Destination Lancaster funded 2,500 cards and distributed them to member hotels.
Participants included frontline workers such as healthcare and first responders, grocery workers, major employers, local school districts, and nonprofit/charitable organizations. Not all of the cards have been redeemed. The extension will allow those organizations that were closed over the holidays to have enough time to distribute the cards, and for the recipients to use them.
