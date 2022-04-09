PALMDALE — This year marks the fifth anniversary of Black Maternal Health Week, an annual event that takes place, this year, from April 11 to 17, to bring awareness to Black maternal health.
The WOW Flower Project will host the second annual Black Maternal Health Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
The free women’s health event will feature several panel discussions with seven speakers called the WOW Show.
The special event will be Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, according to WOW Flower Project Founder and Executive Director Waunette Cullors.
The other guest speakers include Dr. Sherryan Toylor-Santos of Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley, Dr. Dotun Ogunyemi of Drew Medical School, Cindy Bonaparte of Dignity Power & Now and Jessica Ward of Mighty Little Giants.
Alexis Brooks, a registered dietitian and Mercedez Johnson, a full spectrum doula and lactation educator, will also speak.
The eight workshop topics include Nourishing Our Families, led by Brooks; How to Save and Grow Your Money, led by Kadiatou Zulu; and What Can We Do To Save Black Mothers, led by Dr. Ogunyemi.
After the workshops will be a Pregnancy Pageant.
“This is a celebration with our pregnant ladies to let them know that they have a village behind them and they have support,” Cullors said. “The hope is to have better health community wide.”
Culllors noted that the Antelope Valley has the highest infant mortality rate for Black families in Los Angeles County.
“What we want to do is highlight maternal health being that we in (the Antelope Valley) have the worst of LA County,” Cullors said.
Approximately 700 women die each year in the United States as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Women in the United States are more likely to die from childbirth or pregnancy-related causes than other women in the developed world, the CDC said. In addition, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths for Black women is three to four times higher than those of white women.
Multiple factors contribute to these disparities, such as variation in quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism and implicit bias. Social determinants of health have historically prevented many people from racial and ethnic minority groups from having fair opportunities for economic, physical and emotional health.
