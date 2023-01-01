LANCASTER — Teens and young adults interested in pursuing a law enforcement career can apply for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s upcoming Explorer Academy.

The Explorer Academy will tentatively begin, on Feb. 25, and run for 15 consecutive Saturdays at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The Explorer Academy is for Lancaster and Palmdale explorer recruits. Santa Clarita recruits can also apply.

