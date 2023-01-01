LANCASTER — Teens and young adults interested in pursuing a law enforcement career can apply for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s upcoming Explorer Academy.
The Explorer Academy will tentatively begin, on Feb. 25, and run for 15 consecutive Saturdays at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The Explorer Academy is for Lancaster and Palmdale explorer recruits. Santa Clarita recruits can also apply.
The 15-week boot camp-style academy is designed as a mini version of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy academy. Participants will learn responsibility, multi-tasking, teamwork and leadership skills as well as hands-on experience in basic law enforcement duties.
The classes and activities include weekly physical training, basic criminal law, basic report writing, gangs, homicide, crime lab and narcotics K-9. The academy will also cover domestic violence/family crimes, and CPR training. There will also be field trips to the sheriff’s department’s gun range and arson/explosive range. Attendees will also see motivational videos and get a nutrition lecture form a professional nutritionist/trainer and a school lockdown/active shooter presentation.
“Teens will be challenged in several ways and graduate the program with lifelong memories and experiences,” a post on the station’s Facebook page said.
Parent/recruit orientation day will be held at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, on Feb. 11, and registration day, Feb. 18. Call backs for applicant interview appointments will be conducted at the end of January and booked by the first week of February.
Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 20, have graduated from eighth grade and have at least a C average or higher in school. Applicants must also be of good moral character with strong integrity and no serious criminal arrests or convictions or be on probation. Applicants must also pass a drug screening and submit to a background check.
Lancaster participants must be able to attend Thursday evening Post meetings upon completion of Academy. Palmdale participants will attend Wednesday evening Post meetings.
Lancaster recruits can pick up applications in the lobby of the Lancaster Station, 501 West Lancaster Blvd. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 10. Palmdale recruits can pick up applications at the Palmdale Station, 750 East Ave. Q. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 6.
Santa Clarita recruits can also apply. They can pick up an application at the Santa Clarita Sheriff Valley’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road.
For details, contact Deputy Thom via email at mjthom@lasd.org or by phone at 661-940-3822.
