LANCASTER — With the new year comes a new opportunity for teens and young adults interested in a law enforcement career to apply for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s upcoming Explorer Academy.
The Explorer Academy will tentatively begin, on March 5, and run for 18 consecutive Saturdays at Lancaster Station. The Explorer Academy is for Lancaster and Palmdale explorer recruits.
The boot camp-style academy is designed as a mini version of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy academy. Participants will learn responsibility, multi-tasking and coping skills as well as hands-on experience in basic law enforcement duties.
Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 20, have graduated from eighth grade and have at least a C average or higher in school. Applicants must also be of good moral character with strong integrity and no serious criminal arrests or convictions or be on probation. Applicants must also pass a drug screening and submit to a background check.
“Teens will be challenged in a number of ways and graduate (from) the program with lifelong memories and experiences,” the station said.
Participants must be able to attend Thursday evening Post meetings upon completion of Academy.
Applications are available for pick up in the lobby at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. 501 West Lancaster Blvd. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 4.
For details, contact Deputy Thom via email at mjthom@lasd.org or by phone at 661-940-3822.
