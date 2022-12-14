LOS ANGELES — Griffith Park’s famed mountain lion P-22, who was captured, this week, for a health assessment, is severely underweight and may have recently been struck by a vehicle, wildlife experts said, Tuesday — adding he likely won’t be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests.
“Nobody is taking that kind of decision lightly,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife Deputy Communications Director Jordan Traverso told reporters in a videoconference, Tuesday.
“Everybody understands … the importance of this animal to the community and to California. And so if that kind of decision has to be made, I just want everybody to understand that it’s not something that’s taken lightly. It’s very deeply thought about. And if something like that does happen, we recognize the sadness of it.”
P-22 was captured, Monday morning, in Los Feliz by National Park Service and CDFW officials. Wildlife officials announced, last week, they planned to capture the famed cat in response to recent attacks on a pair of pet dogs and other behavioral red flags that suggested the animal may be in some distress.
On Tuesday, officials said the lion had awoken from the tranquilizer, with an initial examination showing the animal was dramatically underweight. He also had trauma on his face, suggesting he had recently been struck by a vehicle, although officials said they had not “definitively” confirmed that.
Authorities plan to conduct a CT scan on the animal, this week, to determine if he is suffering from more extensive internal trauma. Deana Clifford, a senior wildlife veterinarian with CDFW, said a facial injury like the one seen on P-22 raises concerns about a possible additional head trauma. She said experts are also awaiting the results of additional tests to determine if the animal is suffering from other ailments.
