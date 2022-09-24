SAN DIEGO — A fugitive defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who claims to have incriminating sex photos of US Navy brass could become the latest bargaining chip in Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s efforts to win official recognition from the Biden administration, according to experts.
But it’s unclear how hard the US government will fight for the return of Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian owner of a ship servicing company in Southeast Asia who is the central character in one of the largest bribery scandals in Pentagon history.
He fled home custody in San Diego, on Sept. 4, and was arrested by Venezuelan police, Tuesday, attempting to board a flight at the Simon Bolivar International Airport outside Caracas. Francis had his first court appearance, Thursday, according to a law enforcement official in Venezuela who spoke, Friday, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss judicial proceedings.
The official, who had been briefed on the case, said now it is up to the United States to make the next move. US authorities have 30 days to formally request his extradition, something that the official viewed as unlikely given that the Biden administration recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido — not Maduro — as the country’s legitimate ruler.
Venezuela and the United States have an extradition agreement but it’s not clear if US authorities have made a formal request. In an email, a Department of Justice spokesperson said the agency does not comment on extradition-related matters. Even under normal circumstances, extraditions can take many months or even years to complete.
The Biden administration doesn’t officially recognize Maduro’s socialist government, has no embassy in Venezuela and has imposed crushing sanctions on the country that have further embittered relations.
US indictments against Maduro and several members of his inner circle on narco-terrorism or money laundering charges has been a major irritant between the countries. The most serious case involves businessman Alex Saab, who was apprehended on a US warrant, in 2020, while making a fuel stop in Cape Verde en route to Iran. Maduro considers Saab a Venezuelan diplomat and has spared no effort fighting to bring him back.
“I have no doubt the Venezuelans will make hay of (Francis’ arrest), especially because they have felt the effects of the long arm of the US justice system,” said David Smilde, a longtime expert on Venezuela who teaches at Tulane University.
Francis is the mastermind of a huge bribery scheme that ensnared dozens of Navy officials. Francis admitted to wooing them with sex parties in Asia in exchange for classified information on Navy ship routes that he used to benefit his Singapore-based company.
Francis pleaded guilty, in 2015, and faced up to 25 years in prison. While awaiting sentencing, he was given home confinement in San Diego to receive medical care. He provided information to US prosecutors that secured the convictions of 33 of 34 defendants.
But with the case nearing its end and his sentencing hearing just weeks away, he cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared across the border into Mexico. Venezuelan authorities say he then went to Cuba and then Venezuela, and was planning to go to Russia when he was apprehended.
In his heyday, the towering man with a wide girth and gregarious personality wielded huge influence as a main point of contact for US Navy ships across Asia. His family’s ship servicing business, Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd. or GDMA, supplied food, water and fuel to vessels for decades.
