SAN DIEGO — A fugitive defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who claims to have incriminating sex photos of US Navy brass could become the latest bargaining chip in Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s efforts to win official recognition from the Biden administration, according to experts.

But it’s unclear how hard the US government will fight for the return of Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian owner of a ship servicing company in Southeast Asia who is the central character in one of the largest bribery scandals in Pentagon history.

