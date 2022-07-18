PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts investigated a cargo plane crash in northern Greece, on Sunday, finding no evidence of dangerous substances but saying there’s a lot of ordnance that the plane was carrying spread around the crash site. Serbia’s defense minister confirmed that all eight crew members died in the crash.
The An-12 cargo plane from Serbia was being flown by a Ukrainian aviation crew before it smashed into fields between two Greek villages, late Saturday. The plane crashed shortly before 11 p.m. about 25 miles west of Kavala International Airport.
Minutes before, the pilot had told air traffic controllers he had a problem with one engine and he had to make an emergency landing, officials said. He was directed to Kavala Airport but never made it there.
The fuselage of the Soviet-era four-engine turboprop dragged on the ground for nearly 190 yards before it disintegrated. Locals reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash. Drone footage showed that small fragments were all that is left of the plane.
Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told a news conference, Sunday, that the plane’s eight crew members were dead. He said the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer. It had taken off from the Serbian city of Nis and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.
