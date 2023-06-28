X-57

NASA’s X-57 Maxwell experimental electric airplane, housed at Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, will not fly and the project will conclude in September. However, information and technologies created in its development are aiding the emerging electric aircraft industry and regulations guiding it.

 Photo courtesy of Lauren Hughes/NASA

EDWARDS AFB — NASA’s experimental all-electric airplane, the X-57 Maxwell, will not fly as originally planned, but the nearly decade-long project has still yielded information valuable to the electric aircraft industry and regulators, NASA officials announced Friday.

The X-57 was intended to demonstrate the ability to use a series of electric motors to more cleanly and efficiently power the aircraft using a smaller, more efficient wing. Eventually to be powered by 14 electric motors strung along its wing, the X-57 was to be flown from NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.

