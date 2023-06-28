EDWARDS AFB — NASA’s experimental all-electric airplane, the X-57 Maxwell, will not fly as originally planned, but the nearly decade-long project has still yielded information valuable to the electric aircraft industry and regulators, NASA officials announced Friday.
The X-57 was intended to demonstrate the ability to use a series of electric motors to more cleanly and efficiently power the aircraft using a smaller, more efficient wing. Eventually to be powered by 14 electric motors strung along its wing, the X-57 was to be flown from NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.
“It was a bold plan,” Armstrong Center Director Brad Flick said.
The experimental aircraft, a modified Tecnam P2006T twin-engine light aircraft, was installed with two electric motors for the initial series of flight tests. However, in preparing the X-57 for eventual flight, the project team learned that the technologies required were not yet mature and had to be addressed before any flight test was possible.
In 2021, the project was restructured to conclude at the end of Fiscal Year 2023 — Sept. 30 — “to advance the technology as far as they could and publicly share the knowledge gained,” Flick said.
Project officials believed they could fly the aircraft by that time, but additional safety concerns with the electric motors for flight were discovered, which would take too long to correct to meet the deadline.
“NASA decided to end the project on time, without taking the vehicle to flight,” Flick said.
In developing the X-57, the team found that many components they planned to use had gaps in the technology that had to be closed to work toward flight tests, X-57 Principal Investigator Sean Clarke said.
One example of a major component that had to be addressed was the battery system. Off-the-shelf batteries were not practical to meet the safety standards of a crewed aircraft, “in the seat next to our pilot,” he said.
So the project team developed a new product of safely packaged batteries that is now in commercial use.
“I’m super proud of the work this team did in the battery system,” he said. “My impression is that the risk is greatly reduced.”
Similar progress was made on the inverters and controllers, which convert electrical energy from the airplane’s lithium-ion batteries to power the motors, which in turn drive the propellers to make the airplane fly.
“We still are excited about the potential for this technology,” Clarke said.
As the project team addressed the issues, they published what they learned.
“There’s a lot of great information that came out,” he said.
“In the world of research, the true failure is not learning,” said Kate McMurtry, deputy director for NASA’s Integrated Aviation Systems Program.
NASA has shared with industry and regulators data and lessons learned throughout the project, with more than 100 technical publications created so far, she said.
Additional analysis and information will continue to be shared after the September end of the project.
The object of the X-57 project was to develop a test platform for electric propulsion concepts. “It was never meant to be a prototype of some future electric aircraft,” X-57 Deputy Project Manager Vincent Schultz said, noting the goal is to build an industry, not an aircraft.
The project has worked closely with the Federal Aviation Administration on the certification processes for electric aircraft technologies and developing standards for various components.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm to get these vehicles to market,” he said, but because it is new technology, the FAA is approaching it cautiously. “We like to think the path to certification is now shorter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.