PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend up to $650,000 to purchase new projectors and related resources such as new shows for SAGE Planetarium to serve the needs of future students.
The planetarium, which is next to SAGE Magnet Academy on the corner of 20th Street East and Avenue R, was last upgraded, in 2008.
“It’s been a long time, 15 years, so we’re looking at projectors that will last that long again,” planetarium director Jeremy Amarant said.
The 100- to 130-seat, 25-year-old planetarium is under a 40-foot dome in an octagonal room. The planetarium hosts regular shows for students and the public.
“There’s nothing wrong with our planetarium.” Amarant said.
The District will use Local Control and Accountability Plan funds to pay for the new projectors and resources through competitive negotiation.
“The ones that we wrote into the proposal that we’re looking for weigh like over 200 pounds,” Amarant said. “They don’t have lenses they’re using laser projectors now, so laser phosphor is what they use.”
The hope is to not change the look of the planetarium but to make it brighter and sharper with more resolution.
“Getting us up to speed with where projector and planetarium technology is right now,” Amarant said.
Planetariums use “off the shelf” projectors, he added. The specialty part comes with using specialized lenses.
“You have to make sure it doesn’t just go everywhere in the whole entire room,” Amarant said.
A separate upgrade will include new carpet and updated seats.
Palmdale School District is the only elementary school districts in the state that can boast of a planetarium.
The 10-meter domed, 65-seat Schreder Planetarium in Redding is managed by the Shasta County Office of Education.
SAGE Planetarium’s shows cover each grade level. Amarant blocks out time for each school to visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.