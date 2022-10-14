SAGE Planetarium

PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend up to $650,000 to purchase new projectors and related resources such as new shows for SAGE Planetarium to serve the needs of future students.

The planetarium, which is next to SAGE Magnet Academy on the corner of 20th Street East and Avenue R, was last upgraded, in 2008.

