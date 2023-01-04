PALMDALE — Westside Union School District will extend its Expanded Learning Opportunities Program for transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade students to nine hours on non-school days, under an agreement with the Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club.
Expanded Learning refers to before-school, after-school, summer or intercession learning programs that focus on developing the academic, social, emotional and physical needs and interests of students through hands-on, engaging learning experiences, according to a description.
The District received approximately $6.86 million in program funding from the state for Expanded Learning Opportunities.
“It is the intent of the Legislature that expanded learning programs are pupil-centered, results-driven, include community partners, and complement, but do not replicate, learning activities in the regular school day and school year,” a statement on the California Department of Education website said.
The Boys & Girls Club offers programs at Anaverde Hills, IDEA Academy at Cottonwood, Del Sur, Esperanza Elementary, Gregg Anderson Academy and Rancho Vista Elementary schools. The nonprofit organization was selected in the bid process to provide three hours of extended learning for current scheduled school days and an additional six weeks of nine-hour extended learning days on non-school days, according to a District report.
“This will expand our program to nine hours a day,” Westside Superintendent Regina Rossall said at the Dec. 20 meeting when the Board unanimously approved the contract with the Boys & Girls Club. “This year it is not required. We are probably going to roll it out not at every school, but probably where the Boys and Girls Club is already located to start because that will be our easiest transition. This approval will give us an opportunity to now notify those parents that are eligible to attend the program without cost.”
