Westside ELOP

Westside Union School District Trustees Andrew Rowe, John Curiel, Clerk Steve DeMarzio, Vice President Jennifer Navarro and President Chris Grado and Superintendent Regina Rossall at the Dec. 20 meeting.

 Screenshot

PALMDALE — Westside Union School District will extend its Expanded Learning Opportunities Program for transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade students to nine hours on non-school days, under an agreement with the Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club.

Expanded Learning refers to before-school, after-school, summer or intercession learning programs that focus on developing the academic, social, emotional and physical needs and interests of students through hands-on, engaging learning experiences, according to a description.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.