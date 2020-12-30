Your Antelope Valley Press looks a little different today, that’s because we had some technical issues on Tuesday that affected our ability to put out the paper you are accustomed to.
Because of these issues, we were unable to print classifieds, which also affected the puzzles you’d normally find in that section. As a result, you will see that legals are in the A section of the newspaper.
We’re not sure how long it will take to resolve the issues, but we are working diligently to get them fixed. As soon as we are able, we will return to our regular format and will be able to publish classified ads and puzzles once again.
