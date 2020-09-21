O’FALLON, Mo. — William Danforth, a member of a prominent St. Louis family and the leader who oversaw Washington University’s rise to national prominence during his 24-year career as chancellor, has died. He was 94.
Washington University confirmed that Danforth died Wednesday at his home in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue, Missouri. No cause of death was released.
Danforth was the older brother of John Danforth, who served three terms as a Republican senator, and later served as ambassador to the United Nations. His late brother, Donald, served as president of Ralston Purina, the company founded by the brothers’ grandfather.
