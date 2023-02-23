Former Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides announced Wednesday he is entering the 2024 race to represent the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys in Congress.
Whitesides, a Democrat, is campaigning to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, currently serving his second term representing the 27th Congressional District.
“This is not the time for timid leadership. We need leaders who believe in doing big things — like creating the jobs and companies of the future from the AV to Santa Clarita,” Whitesides said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “Leaders who believe that by working together, we can solve the wildfire crisis, build affordable housing, and protect Social Security and Medicare.”
Whitesides led Virgin Galactic for 10 years through its early development as the commercial space firm’s first CEO. During that time, he grew the company by hundreds of employees and successfully guided it through its human space flight research and development program, culminating in two successful space flights by the time he stepped down, in 2020.
Prior to that, Whitesides served as NASA chief of staff during the Obama administration, and more recently he co-founded Megafire Action, an organization dedicated to solving the crisis of mega-wildfires.
His candidacy announcement touts his job creation in the Antelope Valley, as well as his work as co-chair of the Antelope Valley COVID-19 Task Force, a public-private effort created to address concerns about inadequate supplies of medical equipment and protective gear for a predicted surge of COVID-19 patients in the early days of the pandemic. The Task Force members collaborated on developing and delivering equipment to protect healthcare workers and provide patient care.
“Congress isn’t doing enough to help people in our part of California, and Congressman Garcia has become part of the problem. He supports taking away a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions, and plays politics instead of focusing on the issues that matter and finding solutions to our biggest challenges,” Whitesides said.
The 27th Congressional District is seen as one of the most competitive in the nation for 2024.
The Cook Political Report classifies it as leaning Republican, although the same area voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 by more than 12 percentage points.
“I’m running for Congress because I believe that our community has built an incredible legacy, and our best days are ahead of us. We can do big things, and we need leaders who know how to get them done,” Whitesides said.
Branson is Woke...he is on a committee that supported early release for prisoners...one prison was released and committed murder....I do believe Branson is being sued. Let's keep the Clueless (and their sidekicks) out of our district. Garcia is doing a great Job...unlike our Clueless President..and his incompetent underlings (where is Buttigieg today?..truly pathetic).
