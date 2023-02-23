George Whitesides

Former Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides, seen here at far left during a May 2018 test flight of SpaceShipTwo, announced Wednesday he is running to represent the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys in Congress in the 2024 election.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Former Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides announced Wednesday he is entering the 2024 race to represent the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys in Congress.

Whitesides, a Democrat, is campaigning to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, currently serving his second term representing the 27th Congressional District.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Branson is Woke...he is on a committee that supported early release for prisoners...one prison was released and committed murder....I do believe Branson is being sued. Let's keep the Clueless (and their sidekicks) out of our district. Garcia is doing a great Job...unlike our Clueless President..and his incompetent underlings (where is Buttigieg today?..truly pathetic).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.