LOS ANGELES — A former dean at the University of Southern California was sentenced to 1½ years of home confinement on Monday for bribing a Los Angeles County supervisor in exchange for renewal of a lucrative contract.

Marilyn Flynn also was ordered to pay $150,000. US District Judge Dale S. Fischer said she considered sending Flynn to prison but decided instead on home confinement, noting that the former academic had quickly taken responsibility for her actions.

