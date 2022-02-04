DENVER — A federal judge, on Thursday, ordered a former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, to be held without bail in Denver after he allegedly threatened violence against the prominent school in online videos and an 800-page document sent via email earlier this week.
Matthew Harris, 31, was taken into custody, Tuesday, in Colorado and charged with the threat. He had lectured in the university’s philosophy department until being put on “investigatory leave” last year.
Harris appeared in federal court in Denver to be advised of his rights, Thursday. Dressed in a black shirt, black shorts with his arms handcuffed and his ankles shackled, he appeared to look down or have his eyes closed as the magistrate judge asked him a series of questions.
He did not turn to look at Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews and answered “yes” flatly to each question about his rights and whether he understood the proceedings.
Harris is charged with transmission of threats in interstate commerce. He did not enter a plea, Thursday.
US Assistant Attorney Julia Martinez said the government would like to keep Harris in custody while prosecuting him, saying Harris had made threats against a “whole host” of people and institutions. A hearing will be held, Tuesday, to decide whether Harris should continue to be held.
Harris’ federal public defender, Mary Butterton, declined comment after the hearing.
On Monday afternoon, Harris allegedly sent emails to about 35 people, some of whom then contacted the FBI, according to court documents. The email included links to what police termed a manifesto and videos, including one titled “UCLA PHILOSOPHY (MASS SHOOTING).”
The UCLA video included footage from the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival as well as clips from “Zero Day” — a 2003 film that was loosely based on the mass shooting at Colorado’s Columbine High School.
The manifesto, which contained numerous racist threats, used the words “bomb,” “kill” and “shoot” more than 12,000 times, according to a seven-page affidavit written by an FBI special agent.
