LOS ANGELES — A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles was found guilty on five counts in a sexual abuse case, Thursday, in a Los Angeles court.
The jury found Dr. James Heaps not guilty on seven of the 21 counts and were deadlocked on the remaining 14 charges.
