California Serial Stabbings

Police investigate the site where a homeless woman was stabbed several times through the side of her tent Tuesday in Davis.

 Associated Press

DAVIS — A 21-year-old who had been a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested for three alleged stabbings that killed two people, wounded another and terrified a quiet college community, city police said Thursday.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody Wednesday after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect near a downtown park where he is accused of stabbing the second victim to death.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.