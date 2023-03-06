LOS ANGELES — Dr. Bruce Hensel, former medical correspondent for KNBC-TV in Los Angeles, pleaded no contest Monday to charges he solicited nude pictures from a child.
Hensel was arrested in 2019 after prosecutors said he used a messaging app to request suggestive photos from the 9-year-old daughter of an acquaintance.
Before entering his plea, Hensel apologized to the victim’s family and hugged her father inside a downtown LA courtroom, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Hensel, 74, pleaded no contest to one count of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a crime. He was ordered to register as a sex offender and sentenced to two years of probation, the Times reported.
“I’m terribly sorry for what happened. I’ve done everything I can to understand this isolated thing,” Hensel said in court.
Hensel repeatedly texted the child from March to August 2019, according to records submitted to the state Medical Board.
I bet NBC is riddled with Pedophiles (IMHO)..they seem to gravitate to the Mainstream Media Workforce (Think CNN & MSNBC)...Here is another story (google it) ...CNN's producer John Griffin is a Pedhophile, and he is going to Prison...How many years have you been spoon fed "your news" by a Pedophile..and how foolish has it made you look....?
