LOS ANGELES — Dr. Bruce Hensel, former medical correspondent for KNBC-TV in Los Angeles, pleaded no contest Monday to charges he solicited nude pictures from a child.

Hensel was arrested in 2019 after prosecutors said he used a messaging app to request suggestive photos from the 9-year-old daughter of an acquaintance.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I bet NBC is riddled with Pedophiles (IMHO)..they seem to gravitate to the Mainstream Media Workforce (Think CNN & MSNBC)...Here is another story (google it) ...CNN's producer John Griffin is a Pedhophile, and he is going to Prison...How many years have you been spoon fed "your news" by a Pedophile..and how foolish has it made you look....?

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.