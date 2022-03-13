SAN JOSE — San Jose State University’s former director of sports medicine faces charges of civil rights violations for allegedly sexually assaulting female student athletes while treating them for injuries, the US Department of Justice said, Thursday.
Scott Shaw, 54, is accused of touching the breasts and buttocks of four students who played on university athletics teams “without their consent and without a legitimate purpose” between 2017 and 2020, the DOJ said in a statement.
Shaw faces a maximum of six years in prison if convicted of all counts.
The federal charges come after earlier allegations of sexual assault filed by more than a dozen female swimmers who accused Shaw of inappropriately touching them during physical therapy, from 2006 to 2009, when the university investigated and cleared Shaw of all wrongdoing. He denied misconduct, and no criminal charges were filed against him.
The school launched a second investigation in 2019 after swimming coach Sage Hopkins alerted school officials of more alleged misconduct.
