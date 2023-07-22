PALMDALE —Former Highland High School teacher and wrestling coach Stuart Cooper Young was sentenced Tuesday to six years in state prison and must register as a sex offender.
Young, now 43, plead no contest June 22 to three added felony counts — two counts of child endangerment likely to produce harm or death, and one count of child molesting, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.
“The court took a factual basis plea where Mr. Young admitted to sexual contact between him and his stepdaughters that included touching their breasts, butt and vagina over their clothing and skin to skin,” Venusse David, public information officer for the District Attorney’s office wrote in an email.
Young was originally charged with nine counts — four counts of lewd acts upon a child age 14 or 15, and five counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14.
He was originally arrested on Feb. 26, 2019. He was released the next day after posting a $100,000 bond. He was rearrested on March 28, 2019. His bail was set to $900,000. He remained in jail until his arraignment, when the bail was reduced to $580,000, according to the District Attorney’s office. He was released on April 5, 2019, after posting the reduced bond.
The case worked its way through the courts until Young’s plea. On Tuesday, the two victims read their impact statements to the court for Young’s sentencing.
The father of the victims, who the Antelope Valley Press is not naming to protect the identity of the victims, said in an email that it was an emotional day for the girls.
“They were really strong and were able to confront him in the courtroom to tell him directly what his actions did to them,” he wrote. “The girls are grateful that justice was served and that their hope is that they were the only victims.”
He added that Young “used his position in the community to mask his evil side and act on vile urges that no child should have to live through. I hope that Highland High School does their due diligence to ensure that none of the students he was in contact with suffered similar treatment.”
