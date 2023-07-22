LA County Logo

PALMDALE —Former Highland High School teacher and wrestling coach Stuart Cooper Young was sentenced Tuesday to six years in state prison and must register as a sex offender.

Young, now 43, plead no contest June 22 to three added felony counts — two counts of child endangerment likely to produce harm or death, and one count of child molesting, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

