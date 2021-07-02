LANCASTER — A former Knight High School teacher is facing seven years and four months in state prison in connection with his no contest plea to charges stemming from a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
Anthony Mahari Faaborg, now 54, is also facing lifetime sex offender registration in connection with his no contest plea Wednesday to three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count each of oral copulation of a minor under 16 and lewd or lascivious act with a minor 14 or 15, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The 15-year-old girl was a student at Knight High, but wasn’t directly a student of the defendant, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
He was arrested in February 2020 at his home in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Faaborg was subsequently released on bond later that month, but taken into custody again about two weeks ago, according to jail records.
He is due back in a Lancaster courtroom for sentencing July 22.
