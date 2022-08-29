San Francisco Public Corruption

Mohammed Nuru, then-director of San Francisco Public Works, who pleaded guilty to steering public contracts and taking pricey gifts, was sentenced, Thursday, to seven years in prison.

 Associated Press files

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s former public works director, who pleaded guilty to steering public contracts and taking pricey gifts, was sentenced, Thursday, to seven years in prison in a corruption case that ensnared several City Hall officials and insiders.

Mohammed Nuru, in January, pleaded guilty to what federal prosecutors described as “a staggering amount of public corruption” during his time leading the city’s Department of Public Works. Federal prosecutors said that over a 12-year period, Nuru accepted more than $1 million in money, international trips, jewelry, restaurant meals and other goods and services from city contractors and developers in exchange for preferential treatment and confidential information about city business.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Excellent....""make clear that public corruption cannot be tolerated in a democratic society"" Lets see a lot more of this.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.