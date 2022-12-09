Federal Prisons Sexual Abuse

Ray J. Garcia, the former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club,” was convicted, Thursday, accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells.

 Associated Press

The former warden of a federal women’s prison in California where inmates said they were subjected to rampant sexual abuse was convicted, on Thursday, of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells.

Ray Garcia was found guilty of all eight charges and faces up to 15 years in prison. He was among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, Calif., and the first to go to trial.

